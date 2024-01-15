type here...
Sad! Tears flow as a beautiful lady dies just after graduating in the UK

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A Nigerian woman, Oluwaseun Bello has died in the United Kingdom.

Nigerian community association in the UK disclosed the sad news in a statement on Monday, January 15, 2024.

According to the statement, Ms. Bello, a cybersecurity professional who recently graduated from University of Bradford, died on January 1, 2024.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Oluwaseun Bello. She is a cybersecurity professional who recently graduated from University of Bradford.

She passed away on the 1st of January 2024. In this difficult time, we seek your support to help her family cover the burial expenses. Your contributions matter please consider donating,” the statement read.

Source:GHpage

