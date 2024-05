The Information available at the news desk of Ghpage.com has it that Tracey Boakye is missing.

The information was made known by Instagram blogger, Adwoa Tutugyagu who took to her official Instagram page to announce the sad news.

Per the report, Tracey Boakye left home in Ashtown in the Ashanti Region in July 2021 and has not returned since.

Describing her, the report says Tracey Boakye is 15 years old, fair in complexion, and speaks English and Twi.