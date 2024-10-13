Sad video of Despite’s wife crying bittery during her mum’s funeral trends

A heart-wrenching video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s wife shedding tears during her late mother’s funeral has left many social media users sad.

The emotional clip shows the raw pain and sorrow Mrs Irene experienced during the final burial service for her beloved mother, Madam Kate Opoku-Acheampong.

The funeral, which commenced with a burial service in Accra, saw the late Mrs Opoku-Acheampong being laid to rest, with final rites set to take place in the Ashanti Region.

The video which has since gone viral shows Mrs Irene breaking down in tears as the weight of her loss overcame her during the service.

The emotional scene has touched the hearts of many, with social media users expressing sympathy and offering words of comfort to the grieving family.