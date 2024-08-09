Sad video of Drogba of YOLO fame wearing an oxygen mask in the hospital makes Ghanaians cry

Ghanaian actor John Peasah, known for his role as Drogba in the popular television series YOLO, has provided an update on his health.

He continues to battle a demyelinating disease, which has affected him for over two years and has recently worsened.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Peasah was seen wearing an oxygen mask.

He shared that he is now suffering from sleep apnea, which has led doctors to supplement his oxygen supply to assist with his breathing.

This development marks another challenge in his ongoing fight against illness.

Drogba-of-Yolo

Demyelinating diseases damage the protective covering surrounding nerve fibres in the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord.

-- AD --

This damage disrupts the normal flow of signals along the nerves, leading to various neurological problems.

Peasah’s condition has resulted in significant health issues that require costly treatment.

The actor’s update has attracted attention, with many celebrities and fans expressing their sympathy and concern.

As Peasah continues his treatment, he seeks financial assistance to manage the high costs associated with his care.