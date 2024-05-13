Sad video of Okomfo Kwadee looking sick while performing in his hometown makes music lovers cry

A new video of veteran Ghanaian musician Okomfo Kwadee looking sick while performing for a group of people has left his fans worldwide teary.

In the fresh video that has now taken over social media trends, the music maestro can be seen looking very sick while performing for a set of people in his hometown in Navrongo.

Evidently, sick Okmofo Kwadee has lost massive weight as he now looks very pale and immediate health attention

The once upon a time crowd mover performed a set of his hit songs for the audience who were thrilled to witness his live performance.

Recall that in September last year, Okomfo Kwadee’s mental condition relapsed, as a video of him that went viral on the internet triggered such a narrative.

n an unkempt and strange look, a situation, which has stirred numerous concerns online.

There have been constant reports of the ‘Ofie Nipa’ hitmaker battling mental challenges and having some relapses in recent times.

Watch the video below to know more…