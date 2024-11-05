type here...
Sad Video Of Oteele Dying On A Sick Bed Goes Viral

By Mzta Churchill
A video available at the news desk of Gh Page has it that comic Ghanaian actor, Oteele is seriously sick.

Oteele, who was recently on set shooting with Nana Ama McBrown, and Dr. Likee among others is reported to be seriously sick.

In the video sighted by Gh Page, Oteele is seen on a sick bed with a drip on him whilst his wife caters to him.

As it stands now, not much can be said about what is wrong with the comedian, however, during the period when he was fit, Oteele disclosed during an interview on Gh Page TV that he was unwell.

The actor, speaking with Rashard on Rash Hour disclosed how he was unable to eat, sleep, and the little sleep he had, had scary dreams.

He revealed his sickness was something spiritual and took only his wife to help him survive because he was at the point where he had to choose between life and death.

