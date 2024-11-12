GhPageNewsSad video of two men lashing an elderly mother over an alleged...
Sad video of two men lashing an elderly mother over an alleged MOMO fraud attempt

By Armani Brooklyn
An emotional video currently trending on social media captures a disturbing scene where two men are seen lashing an elderly woman.

According to commentary surrounding the video, the woman allegedly attempted a common mobile money fraud on a MOMO merchant.

Feeling angry and having the desire to teach her an unforgettable lesson, the men, who were reportedly also at the location to make transactions, decided to punish her by whipping her.

While some viewers have given the men thumbs-up noting the attempted fraud, others have condemned their actions and argued that her advanced age should have been considered.

And that legal action would have been more appropriate. The video has sparked a heated debate on social media about justice and respect for elders.

