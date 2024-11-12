Sad video of two men lashing an elderly mother over an alleged MOMO fraud attempt

An emotional video currently trending on social media captures a disturbing scene where two men are seen lashing an elderly woman.

According to commentary surrounding the video, the woman allegedly attempted a common mobile money fraud on a MOMO merchant.

Feeling angry and having the desire to teach her an unforgettable lesson, the men, who were reportedly also at the location to make transactions, decided to punish her by whipping her.

MOMO Fraud

READ ALSO: Boyfriend cries after finding out his girlfriend has stored his number as Uber Driver

While some viewers have given the men thumbs-up noting the attempted fraud, others have condemned their actions and argued that her advanced age should have been considered.

And that legal action would have been more appropriate. The video has sparked a heated debate on social media about justice and respect for elders.

READ ALSO: Popular married woman in Baltazar’s viral 400 atopa video drags him to court; Speaks for the first time

-- AD --

READ ALSO: Balthazar reportedly chops 100s of GH women upon his visits to the country