Sad! Young doctor dies after been denied sick leave despite being ill

By Armani Brooklyn
A young Nigerian doctor has tragically passed away after being denied sick leave despite being ill.

A young Nigerian doctor has tragically passed away after being denied sick leave despite being ill.

As alleged, the late health practitioner was denied sick leave on several occasions although there were acute signs that he was unwell written over his body.

Sad! Young doctor dies after been denied sick leave despite being ill

Before his untimely passing, he had complained to a friend that he had severe chest pains and was also fighting intense coughing.

Unfortunately, Dr Joseph Madu passed away while still working as his employers had denied him a sick leave.

