Sad! Young GH lady who begged on Facebook for a place to sleep tragically passes on

A piece of sad news that has left alot of Ghanaian Facebook users sad tells the sad story of the demise of a young lady named Nana Ama.

Prior to her shocking demise, Nana Ama swallowed her pride to publicly beg on Facebook for a helping hand.

In a post she authored that has since gone viral on social media, Nana Ama begged her friends and other Facebook users to kindly accommodate her because she needed someone by her side.



Sadly, no one went to her aid, leaving her to die a very lonely yet preventful death.

As confirmed by Nana Ama who is now late, she wanted a place to sleep because she was sick and was scared to sleep alone.

A simple walk through her Facebook timeline reveals a series of desperate pleas for assistance, highlighting her struggle with a sickness that drained her both physically and financially.

For months, she used her Facebook timeline to share her pain and seek a miracle, constantly praying and asking for divine intervention.



Despite her relentless hope and the urgency of her requests, it appears that the support she needed never arrived in time.