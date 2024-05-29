type here...
Sad! Youngman found dead on Accra-Tema motorway after his car submerged in floodwaters

By Armani Brooklyn
A youngman has been found dead metres away from his submerged Honda Fit, registered GR 1254-22 in a tragic flooding incident that unfolded on the Accra-Tema motorway.

As seen, his car had been swept away by floodwaters near a bridge during a heavy downpour on Saturday, but the car and the driver’s body were only discovered on Tuesday afternoon.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), police, National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), and bystanders worked together to retrieve the vehicle.

Nana-Mintah Nanor, the second-in-command at the Tema Motorway Fire Station, provided details of the incident to newsmen.

He recounted that the GNFS was notified around midday on Tuesday, several days after the flood occurred.

“A dispatch rider, who witnessed the incident, rushed to the station and informed us about the car being washed away by floodwaters into the drain of the bridge, less than 100 metres from Nutrifoods,” – Nanor explained.

The rider had initially tried to rescue the driver but was unsuccessful and subsequently informed the police. Despite rescue efforts, the car could not be located in the water.

On Tuesday, the dispatch rider noticed a crowd gathered around the area, pointing at the submerged car, which was identifiable only by its antenna.

Responding to an emergency call, the Tema Motorway fire team arrived at the scene to retrieve the submerged car and its driver.

Source:GHpage

