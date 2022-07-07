type here...
Safina Haroun and her alleged boyfriend Zack GH go pants down in new video

By Mr. Tabernacle
For some time now, rumours making rounds across social media have it that actress Safina Haroun and singer Zack GH are seriously in an intimate relationship.

Though unconfirmed, the rumours have spread like wildfire. The two have also not spoken about it publicly to deny or confirm allegations.

However, the social media schemes of the two popular Ghanaian figures point to the certainty that something is going on between them.

In the wake of this, a bedroom video of Zack GH and Safina has gone viral. The video captures the alleged lovers having a good time in bed. The +18 rated clip has since got netizens confused.

It has caused divided conversations. Some say the video could be/ is a movie yet to be released others, however, say the video is released to subtly announce to the public that something is going on between the duo.

Watch the video below;

