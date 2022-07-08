Safina Haroun’s reaction after the bedroom video with her alleged lover Zack GH went viral

- Advertisement -

News of the love affair between Voluptuous Kumawood Actress Safina Haroun and singer/actor Razak Amisaah popular in showbiz as Zack GH is still trending on social media.

The alleged intimate relationship between the duo has come as a shocker to Ghanaians but they obviously care less about the commentaries about them.

To this effect, a bedroom video that captured the lovers having the most of themselves went out in massive circulation.

Chatters about the video on social media point out that it is a movie yet to be released and thus seeking attention for it.

However, divergent thoughts say the video is released to officially bring the public to the known of their affair.

READ ALSO: Safina Haroun and her alleged boyfriend Zack GH go pants down in new video

Well, Safina Haroun has dropped her reaction aftermath of the viral bedroom video that has caused an uproar and has got Ghanaians talking.

In one of her status uploads, the actress shared a well-edited photo of Zack GH with a caption. The description she wrote beneath the photo suggests that Safina is unbothered.

Her caption inks the claims that she is in a serious relationship with the ‘Ahye Obi’ crooner and is madly in love with him. She wrote; “Naawa(mine) If it yours, come collect”.