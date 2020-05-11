LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Entertainment Safo Kantanka Jnr reveals lessons he learnt from his marriage to Juliet...
Source:Ghpage
Entertainment

Safo Kantanka Jnr reveals lessons he learnt from his marriage to Juliet Ibrahim

By Lizbeth Brown
0
- Advertisement -

The Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr has revealed some lessons he learnt from his marriage to ex-wife, Juliet Ibrahim.

Kwadwo Safo in an interview with KOD revealed that one lesson he learnt from his previous marriage is not to rush into anything.

He explained that both of them rushed into the relationship which was why it didn’t work out as expected.

The Chief Executive Officer also stated that lack of communication was also a major reason which led to their breakup and the fact that they were very young.

“One thing I learnt from my previous marriage is not to rush into anything. We both rushed into marriage but now we are very good friends. We were young and probably didn’t focus much on communication but we are good now. It took a while to realign to become friends again, its normal. Its human nature”, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr revealed.

ALSO READ: After my cheating husband divorced me, I was in bed crying all day -Juliet Ibrahim

ALSO READ: Only Emelia Brobbey & Christiana Awuni supported Bernard Nyarko financially -Close friend reveals

Kwadwo Safo Jnr. also spoke about marriage life with his current wife, Zainab and also how he manages family life.

The marriage between actress, Juliet Ibrahim and Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr. ended in 2013 after some years of marriage.

They both have been blessed with a son called Jayden Safo.

Previous articlePre-wedding photos of Xandy Kamel and fiancé Kaninja goes viral – Social media reacts
Next articleFather in police custody for mercilessly beating his own baby

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Showboy clashes with Eno Barony on twitter over her diss song to Medikal

Mr. Tabernacle -
CEO of 2Hype Gang and the co-founder of the Arab Money Gang (AMG) record label Sam Sarfo widely known as Show Boy has clashed...
Read more
Entertainment

God will punish Funny Face if he attempts to collapse my business – Lilwin

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin seemed very unhappy when his school(Great Minds International) was dragged into the social media feud between himself and...
Read more
Entertainment

Pre-wedding photos of Xandy Kamel and fiancé Kaninja goes viral – Social media reacts

Mr. Tabernacle -
Pre-wedding photos of actress Xandy Kamel and her husband to be Kaninja of Angel TV has fast gone viral on social media....
Read more
Entertainment

Only Emelia Brobbey & Christiana Awuni supported Bernard Nyarko financially – Close friend reveals

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghanaians are still mourning the sudden demise of Kumawood's favourite actor Bishop Bernard Kwame Nyarko. After the news about...
Read more
Entertainment

Juliet Ibrahim sparks pregnancy rumours in a new video on social media

Mr. Tabernacle -
Actress Juliet Ibrahim has caused social media uproar after posting a video of herself with a protruding belly like a pregnant woman...
Read more
Entertainment

Pepperdem Ministries appeals to Police to arrest Afia Schwarzenegger

Qwame Benedict -
Popular and controversial radio and television personality Afia Schwarzenegger according to information reaching GhPage.com newsdesk is in trouble and likely to be...
Read more

TODAY

Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Accra
thunderstorm
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
88 %
2.1kmh
20 %
Tue
31 °
Wed
31 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

The lady behind the collapse of the marriage between Joyce Blessing & husband exposed

Mr. Tabernacle -
Gospel musician Joyce Blessing and her husband's marriage days ago as reported hit the rocks, yet the singer has refused to disclose...
Read more
Entertainment

Pre-wedding photos of Xandy Kamel and fiancé Kaninja goes viral – Social media reacts

Mr. Tabernacle -
Pre-wedding photos of actress Xandy Kamel and her husband to be Kaninja of Angel TV has fast gone viral on social media....
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Agradaa finally reacts to Kennedy Agyapong’s warnings to her

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular fetish priestess Nana Agradaa has reacted to the several warnings to her by Assin Central's Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong.
Read more
Entertainment

Video of the special moment when McBrown met Bernard Nyarko’s mother and knelt before her

Mr. Tabernacle -
Call to mind the family of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko clashed with popular actress, Nana Ama McBrown over comments she made...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News