- Advertisement -

The Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr has revealed some lessons he learnt from his marriage to ex-wife, Juliet Ibrahim.

Kwadwo Safo in an interview with KOD revealed that one lesson he learnt from his previous marriage is not to rush into anything.

He explained that both of them rushed into the relationship which was why it didn’t work out as expected.

The Chief Executive Officer also stated that lack of communication was also a major reason which led to their breakup and the fact that they were very young.

“One thing I learnt from my previous marriage is not to rush into anything. We both rushed into marriage but now we are very good friends. We were young and probably didn’t focus much on communication but we are good now. It took a while to realign to become friends again, its normal. Its human nature”, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr revealed.

ALSO READ: After my cheating husband divorced me, I was in bed crying all day -Juliet Ibrahim

ALSO READ: Only Emelia Brobbey & Christiana Awuni supported Bernard Nyarko financially -Close friend reveals

Kwadwo Safo Jnr. also spoke about marriage life with his current wife, Zainab and also how he manages family life.

The marriage between actress, Juliet Ibrahim and Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr. ended in 2013 after some years of marriage.

They both have been blessed with a son called Jayden Safo.