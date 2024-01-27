Safo Newman needs blood tonic and good food because he looks malnourished – GH lady advises sensational singer

- Advertisement -

The health and well-being of Ghanaian viral musician Safo Newman have become a topic of concern amongst most netizens.

In a now-viral video, a concerned Ghanaian lady can be seen advising the management of Safo Newman to prioritize his health by providing him with good food and blood tonic.



As heard in the clip, the lady emphasized the need for immediate attention to ensure the musician’s well-being.



The concerned lady advised Safo Newman’s management to prioritize the musician’s health by ensuring he receives nutritious meals and blood tonic promptly.



She further added that even if the musician is not currently dealing with health issues, providing him with good food is essential for his overall well-being.

The lady said;

“This is something most people want to say but are afraid to say it. Those close to him, if the boy is not sick then try to get him food. If I say food I don’t mean rice or tea. Even if it is blood tonic that you will give him to enable him to eat better give him”, she said.

“I have waited patiently waiting for someone to bring this up but it seems nobody is ready to talk about it. This is not hatred or jealousy, the nail should be hit at the right head. The guy does not look healthy. If he is to perform on a stage the probability that he will fall and die is very high”, she added.

She concluded that even if her services would be needed as far as the provision of good food is concerned then she is ever ready to support the young musician.

“If you think getting him good food is a problem then give his number to me. As for food, I can cook for him to eat. When he looks good, I can even get married to him. He does not look healthy. Get him food to eat”, she concluded.

