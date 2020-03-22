- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of Open Arms Ministry in North Suntreso, Kumasi, Kofi Nkansah Sarkodie aka Saint Sark has been arrested again for violating the COViD-19 ban directive from the president of Ghana.

This is the second time Saint Sark is being arrested by the police for violating the directive from the presidency.

SEE ALSO: Real details of why the Kumasi Pastor was arrested for breaking COVID-19 ban revealed

He was picked up by the Ashanti Regional Police Command and is currently being held to assist investigations.

A few days ago, the same Saint Sark was arrested just a day after the president called for the ban on all religious gatherings and any other gathering that exceed 25 people.

This directive is to help curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus aka COVID-19 which has so far killed one person and infected 24 others.

SEE ALSO: Police arrests Prophetess and Elder for holding church service amid Akufo Addo’s covid-19 ban

But Saint Sark believes he has more authority than the president since he campaigned for the then NDC leader, John Dramani Mahama who lost woefully in the 2016 general elections.