type here...
Home News Saint Sark arrested again for holding another church service despite COVID-19 ban
Source:GHPAGE
News

Saint Sark arrested again for holding another church service despite COVID-19 ban

By RASHAD
0
Saint Sark
Saint Sark arrested
- Advertisement -

The founder and leader of Open Arms Ministry in North Suntreso, Kumasi, Kofi Nkansah Sarkodie aka Saint Sark has been arrested again for violating the COViD-19 ban directive from the president of Ghana.

This is the second time Saint Sark is being arrested by the police for violating the directive from the presidency.

SEE ALSO: Real details of why the Kumasi Pastor was arrested for breaking COVID-19 ban revealed

He was picked up by the Ashanti Regional Police Command and is currently being held to assist investigations.

A few days ago, the same Saint Sark was arrested just a day after the president called for the ban on all religious gatherings and any other gathering that exceed 25 people.

This directive is to help curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus aka COVID-19 which has so far killed one person and infected 24 others.

SEE ALSO: Police arrests Prophetess and Elder for holding church service amid Akufo Addo’s covid-19 ban

But Saint Sark believes he has more authority than the president since he campaigned for the then NDC leader, John Dramani Mahama who lost woefully in the 2016 general elections.

Previous articleCOVID-19: Full details of Ghana’s first coronavirus victim
Next articleCoronavirus: Ghana’s cases rise from 21 to 24 with 1 death

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

Coronavirus: Ghana’s cases rise from 21 to 24 with 1 death

Qwame Benedict -
This morning we woke up to hear that the coronavirus cases in the country were still 21 with one death which was...
Read more
News

COVID-19: Full details of Ghana’s first coronavirus victim

Mr. Tabernacle -
As of now the confirmed and recorded coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Ghana is 21 with one death case confirmed. The death case...
Read more
News

Chat of Shatta Wale and Samini jubilating over the legalization of wee

Qwame Benedict -
One-time enemies Shatta Wale and Samini have light up social media making their fans go gaga following the legalization of the wee...
Read more
News

“Bush, foolish & senseless man – Obinim insults Kennedy Agyapong

Mr. Tabernacle -
The founder and leader of International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim aka Angel Obinim has finally reacted to the allegation Hon. Kennedy...
Read more
News

Coronavirus cases in Ghana rise to 21

Mr. Tabernacle -
The information that has reached us (Ghpage.com) has it that the number of coronavirus cases in Ghana has now risen to...
Read more
News

Coronavirus: President Nana Akuffo Addo declares Wednesday 25th as National Day of fasting and prayers

Qwame Benedict -
Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo has announced in his third update on the current national crises that he has declared...
Read more

TODAY

Sunday, March 22, 2020
Accra
few clouds
29 ° C
29 °
29 °
83 %
7.7kmh
20 %
Sun
29 °
Mon
28 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
29 °

Most Read

Entertainment

I’m trying my possible best to get Rihanna pregnant – Wizkid hints

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Nigerian music star Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid aside his relationship with Tiwa Savage has an eye for American superstar singer,...
Read more
Entertainment

Fella Makafui without make-up sends social media buzzing

Qwame Benedict -
Many at times most of our female celebrities tend to use make-ups in covering their real faces and when they show off...
Read more
Entertainment

Tiwa Savage got pregnant for Wizkid – Social media user reveals

Mr. Tabernacle -
Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's social media stunts they pull during musical events when billed on the same show give out evident clues...
Read more
Entertainment

Man caught on video ‘fingering’ his girlfriend at a popular restaurant in Accra

Qwame Benedict -
A video fast going viral on social media sees an unidentified man enjoying with his girlfriend whiles eating out with a woman...
Read more
ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News