In a disturbing incident in the Central Region of Ghana, a 25-year-old man involved in “Sakawa” (money rituals) has been apprehended for attempting to purchase used sanitary pads from female students at the Awutu Obrachire Secondary Technical School.

The suspect, whose name has been withheld, hails from Agona Swedru and allegedly offered one of the female students GH¢100 to collect and provide him with all their used sanitary pads, which he intended to use in money rituals. He promised to share the proceeds with the students after the rituals were completed.

However, the student, instead of accepting the offer, reported the suspect’s intentions to her fellow students and teachers.

Taking a clever approach, the teachers decided to set a trap for the suspect. They bought new sanitary pads and painted them with a red liquid substance to make them resemble used pads. They then informed the suspect that the items were ready for collection.

The suspect eagerly arrived on the school campus, unaware that he was walking into a setup. As he engaged with the student to collect the items, several teachers promptly intervened and apprehended him.

The suspect, upon questioning, confessed that he had been assigned this task by his boss, who resides in Agona Swedru. He admitted that they used sanitary pads for money rituals.

Currently, the suspect is in police custody, where he is assisting with the ongoing investigation into this disturbing incident. T

he case serves as a stark reminder of the various forms of superstition and illegal activities that persist in some communities, often involving vulnerable individuals.