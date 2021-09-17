type here...
Sakawa boy arrested for attempting to pluck out mother’s eyes for rituals

By Lizbeth Brown
A young boy identified as Emma Ereegarnoma has been arrested by the Delta State police, Nigeria for attempting to kill his mother.

Emma who is believed to be a fraud boy attempted to pluck out his mother’s eyes for rituals.

This sad incident took place at his residence in Okuokoko town in Okpe Local government area of Delta state.

According to reports, in his quest to own a Mercedes Benz, the suspect invited his mother to his residence for a surprise.

Mrs. Oke, a petty trader at the Okuokoko Market was excited when she arrived at her son’s house only to be strangled by her son.

After welcoming his mother, he locked the doors and started playing loud music to distract his neighbours.

The suspect Emma then started strangling his mother and attempted to pluck out her eyes.

Mrs. Oke, after struggling with her son, was able to break free and ran out to neighbour’s who rescued her.

See photos below;

Yahoo boy tries plucking mother
Yahoo boy tries plucking mother

The suspect was arrested by angry crowd and later handed over to the police to commence investigations.

Mrs. Oke is also currently receiving treatment at the hospital in Okuokoko.

Source:Ghpage

