A young man has gone mad on the streets of Nigeria after he allegedly refused to offer his mother for ritual sacrifice in a quest to become rich overnight as an internet fraudster.

The man who gave his name as Success says he was into cyber fraud and occultism which earned lots of riches. But in a move to step up his game, he had to meet some demands from his superiors, which he refused.

Narrating his ordeal to a couple who chanced on him while driving by, he said he splashed money on two Toyota Camry’s, iPhone 12 Pro Max and beautiful girls as well as expensive travels.

According to him, he was a member of a group known as the VIP Avelon Boys but his refusal to comply with their demand made him lose his mind.

“The VIP boys asked me to bring my gracious mum but I refused. They made my d*ck big… Tell your friends, neighbours to stay away from Yahoo. Yahoo is not good,” he disclosed as he begged for alms from a commuter.

