type here...
GhPageEntertainmentSakawa boy goes mad after refusing to sacrifice his mother for rituals...
Entertainment

Sakawa boy goes mad after refusing to sacrifice his mother for rituals to make more money

By Kweku Derrick
sakawa yahoo boy goes mad
- Advertisement -

A young man has gone mad on the streets of Nigeria after he allegedly refused to offer his mother for ritual sacrifice in a quest to become rich overnight as an internet fraudster.

The man who gave his name as Success says he was into cyber fraud and occultism which earned lots of riches. But in a move to step up his game, he had to meet some demands from his superiors, which he refused.

Narrating his ordeal to a couple who chanced on him while driving by, he said he splashed money on two Toyota Camry’s, iPhone 12 Pro Max and beautiful girls as well as expensive travels.

According to him, he was a member of a group known as the VIP Avelon Boys but his refusal to comply with their demand made him lose his mind.

“The VIP boys asked me to bring my gracious mum but I refused. They made my d*ck big… Tell your friends, neighbours to stay away from Yahoo. Yahoo is not good,” he disclosed as he begged for alms from a commuter.

Watch the video

Subscribe to watch new videos
Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, August 30, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
77.8 ° F
77.8 °
77.8 °
82 %
3.1mph
100 %
Mon
78 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
77 °
Fri
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News