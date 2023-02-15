- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian guy has publicly confessed on the internet that his source of wealth isn’t genuine.

As openly revealed by this guy who’s believed to be around 17 years old, he regrets selling his soul to the devil in exchange for riches.

Making this shocking confession in a short Tiktok video, the young boy who was obviously influenced by his friends to join the sakawa gang also disclosed he now has few days left to stay alive because his time is up.

After breaking the heartwrenching news to his family and loved ones, he later advised his fellow youths to completely stay away from anything relating to money rituals because the end is always bitter and sorrowful.

He captioned the video as;

“Please don’t do ritual the money comes with sadness. I give my life to Christ this moment. Anytime I remember I got few days left I cry. I’ll miss y’all???.”

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the comments gathered under the video which has garnered over 10k sad reactions from social media users who have come across it.

@Yaa Mallam wrote: “Do give away before you go abeg ??.”

@godstime3115 wrote: “just share the Money give your men them before e go just waiste ,and please vote Peter obi before you go.”

@samwell_ wrote: “Rip bro abeg make una like my comment I wan come back come check if e don die by next week ??.”



Andrew Tshelwane wrote: “FATHER GOD IN THE NAME OF JESUS CHRIST I PRAY FOR MY BROTHER TO BE PROTECTED BY THE ANGELS OF GOD AND GIVE HIM THE EVER LASTING LIFE TO TESTIFY.”

