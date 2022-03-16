- Advertisement -

A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to issue a stern warning to young ladies with high standards who prefer to date rich men whose sources of wealth remain a mystery.

According to Jonathan Agudah, who spoke in a video uploaded to TikTok, many of the young men struggling to make it in life are now resorting to money rituals to overcome their predicaments.

In doing so, he says these young men go to every length to sacrifice beautiful ladies in fulfilment of ritual demands – which has come to be known as ‘Sakawa’ – to become rich overnight.

He urged ladies to be content with their broke boyfriends who go out of their way to fulfil their needs and give them little to no monies they earn from their meagre income.

He warned that ladies who prefer to chase after men who drive in flashy cars and live extravagant lifestyles risk being used for ritual sacrifices with their lives cut short.

Speaking as a first witness to such an instance, he said a young lady was recently sacrificed by some of his cronies who will soon buy a G-Wagon to drive around.

What started as a romance scam on the internet more than a decade ago has how now turned into a bloody act of getting rich quickly among some money-hungry youth in Africa.

This unacceptable trend has resulted in the death of many innocent people – from babies to children to adults – whose souls, blood and body parts have been sacrificed for money, cars and mansions.