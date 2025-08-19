type here...
Sakawa guys flee after been nabbed at Osun State

By Armani Brooklyn
Kasoa Another guy's manhood vanishes raising suspicions for sika duro as sakawa boy gets arrested

A heartbreaking video making rounds on social media captures a chilling sakawa ritual.

According to reports, the victim was lured into an uncompleted building by a group of sakawa guys who plotted to unalive him and remove body parts.

In the video, the attackers had already cut open the victim’s abdomen while he was still alive to remove his heart.

Eyewitnesses say the man’s cries eventually drew the attention of passersby, forcing the assailants to flee the scene.

However, in their escape, they reportedly stole the victim’s scrotum, leaving him in excruciating pain and fighting for his life.

This sad incident is said to have happened in Osun State in Nigeria

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

