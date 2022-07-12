- Advertisement -

The just-ended Eid Mubarak was well marked by Muslims all over the world. As a means of celebrating the day, cows, sheep, and goats were slaughtered.

Series of videos have surfaced on the internet about how these livestock animals were butchered but one has garnered the most attention.

In the funny yet serious video, a cow after it escaped from being slaughtered fled to seek refuge in a computer shop.

The shop owner together with the shop attendants and people around run for their lives when the cow on the loose raced to save his head.

However, some strong men at the scene still tried to take the cow away from the shop so that business continues.

Watch the video below