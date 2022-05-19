type here...
Salesgirl quits job after making GH¢900 from ashawo in one night
Lifestyle

Salesgirl quits job after making GH¢900 from ashawo in one night

By Kweku Derrick
sex worker
A young lady who made a whopping N50,000 (equivalent to a paltry GH¢927, $120) in one night as a commercial sex worker has resigned from her job as a salesgirl.

According to her, she’s been working as a shop attendant for the past three months to make earns meet but she had never seen or held such a hefty amount of money before.

After discovering a new way to make quick money overnight, she sent a message to her former boss stating emphatically that she won’t return to work again

In a video shared by Instablog9ja on Instagram, the unidentified girl flaunted the money she made from selling her body and giving pleasure to men.

Watch the trending video below:

Social media users have expressed mixed reactions to the video, with many decrying the lack of morality in today’s modern world.

Read some of the comments that have trailed the video below:

onismate wrote: 50 tazin… Different job roles, same job title, “SALES GIRL”. she’s still selling something

l.tobiloba wrote: May our children grow in wisdom and knowledge. 

ruthroly: When they use them for rituals I nor dey pity them

theprettyzara wrote: Be like all this girls dem family members no dey IG,cos wat if my elder brother see am,abi my elder sister sef,how I wan take explain why I dey do “whokup”

luchyclaire30 wrote: Choose your job in peace but I no wan hear justice for anybody ooo

    Source:GHPage

