GhPageEntertainmentSalifu Amoako And Wife Have Broken Up- Close Source Reveals
Entertainment

Salifu Amoako And Wife Have Broken Up- Close Source Reveals

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

A close source has revealed that Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Salifu Amoako should not be blamed for his son’s irresponsible behavior, but the wife.

The source, via a communication with Ghanaian blogger, Those Called Celebs disclosed that Prophet Salifu Amoako and Mouha Amoako have allegedly divorced.

The source claims Salifu Amoako and Mouha Amoako had two sons, the one who recently had an accident and the birthday celebrant.

Following their divorce according to the source, both Salifu Amoako and the wife kept an arm’s length from each other, with both of them living their separate ways.

According to the chat available to Gh Page, the two sons stay with the mother; the elderly one sometimes goes to the father but the young one is always with the mother.

The chat revealed that it is the mother who has pampered the child to be irresponsible to the extent that he gets sacked from every school he attends.

- GhPage
IMG 0036
author avatar
Mzta Churchill
See Full Bio
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GH PAGE

TODAY

Saturday, October 19, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
79.3 ° F
79.3 °
79.3 °
82 %
3.2mph
33 %
Sat
79 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
83 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways