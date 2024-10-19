Salifu Amoako And Wife Have Broken Up- Close Source Reveals

A close source has revealed that Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Salifu Amoako should not be blamed for his son’s irresponsible behavior, but the wife.

The source, via a communication with Ghanaian blogger, Those Called Celebs disclosed that Prophet Salifu Amoako and Mouha Amoako have allegedly divorced.

The source claims Salifu Amoako and Mouha Amoako had two sons, the one who recently had an accident and the birthday celebrant.

Following their divorce according to the source, both Salifu Amoako and the wife kept an arm’s length from each other, with both of them living their separate ways.

According to the chat available to Gh Page, the two sons stay with the mother; the elderly one sometimes goes to the father but the young one is always with the mother.

The chat revealed that it is the mother who has pampered the child to be irresponsible to the extent that he gets sacked from every school he attends.