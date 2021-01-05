- Advertisement -

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako of the Alive Chapel International has disclosed in one of his prophecies that he heard gunshot sounds during the swearing-in of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as President for the second time.

Addressing his congregation, Bishop Salifu Amoako revealed that the inauguration of Nana Akuffo Addo would be full with a lot of controversies.

He went on to state that, in the revelation showed to him by God, he heard gunshot sounds which clearly means that there is confusion looming.

Bishop Salifu Amoako used the opportunity to call on the security personnel and those in charge to be more careful within this period.

In other news, some 6000 security personnel from the various security services have been tasked to oversee the security for Thursday’s ceremony which is scheduled to come off at the Forecourt of the Parliament House.

The NDC led by its Presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama is in court to over turn the declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as president as announced by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensah.