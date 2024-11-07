type here...
Entertainment

Salifu Amoako Lacks Emotional Intelligence- Sally Mann

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Controversial media personality, Sally Man has added her cent to Ghanaian man of God, Salifu Amoako’s issue.

Speaking on her show on Adom TV, Sally Mann decided to wade into the issue as he slapped sense into the Ghanaian man of God.

The controversial media personality believes that Prophet Salifu Amoako lacks emotional intelligence, reason why all his statements during these hard times rather anger people.

She wondered why someone who cannot control, use, or manage his emotions would claim to be a man of God and stand before a crowd to direct them on what is right and what is not.

“Ghanaians should forgive him because he lacks emotional intelligence. He cannot use, manage, or control his emotions. Yet, he stands before his congregation with a Bible, which calls for us to be lawful, even as he claims to be lawless”, she said.

She went on to add that “it is because he lacks emotional intelligence that even when- he had the opportunity to apologize for the accident his son was involved in, he stood on the pulpit and rather asked us to stop talking about the matter. He lacks emotional intelligence”.

