Salifu Amoako Needs To Be Jailed And Beaten- Bulldog

Controversial entertainment pundit, Bulldog has reacted to Prophet Salifu Amoako’s “inconsiderate” statement that Ghanaians are talking because it is his name.

Bulldog doesn’t understand why a popular man of God would stand before his many congregants and spew “nonsense”.

The entertainment pundit claims the man of God who should be worth emulation is rather disregarding the human, and the pain the parents of the victims in his son’s accident are going through.

He suggested that Prophet Salifu Amoako should not only be jailed but whilst in jail, should be receiving strokes of cane, saying “Before he goes to jail, they have to give him strokes of canes. You see they say pain with hard labor, he should be in jail with canes. He should be taking like 50 canes at his back every day apart from being sentenced to 10 years”.

Meanwhile, Bulldog revealed that per his experience, the son of Salifu Amoako would not be punished that much.

Source:Gh Page

