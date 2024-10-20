Salifu Amoako Should Face The Law- Grandmother of East Legon Accident Victim

The grandmother of one of the beautiful girls who died as a result of the popular East Legon accident has broken her silence.

Speaking in an interview on Kofi TV, the old woman expressed anger over the issue as she called for the immediate arrest of Prophet Salifu Amoako.

The woman during the interview said if there is anyone to face the law, it should be Salifu Amoako and not his son.

According to her, it was Salifu Amoako who could not nurture his son well, hence, making him irresponsible to the extent that he drives carelessly as though he owns the country.

She noted that punishing Salifu Amoako or his son or his wife will not bring back what she has lost, however, it will serve as a deterrent to any other person who is fond of such.

Narrating how the sad incident occurred, the woman said, “My granddaughter woke up very excited on that Saturday. She prepared her own breakfast. One of her friends had come back from Canada and had brought her a lot of gifts so she was pumped up. She and her friend Maame Dwomor”.

Adding that, “He must face the law fully. If not so, things like these will continue. I know justice will not bring back my granddaughter, but it will serve as a deterrent to others. We are spoiling our children”.