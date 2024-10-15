GhPageEntertainmentSalifu Amoako Used To Cook Banku For Pastors- Prophet Drops “Keys”
Salifu Amoako Used To Cook Banku For Pastors- Prophet Drops “Keys”

Social media commentator who doubles as an evangelist, Prophet Mayor has added his cent to the popular accident that involved the son of Prophet Salifu Amoako.

Speaking on the issue, Prophet Mayor blamed Prophet Salifu and his wife, saying they caused everything.

In his submission, Prophet Mayor disclosed that his colleague, Salifu Amoako was very anointed, which he believes comes from God, however, he thinks the man of God is abusing the gift God has given him.

According to him, Prophet Salifu Amoako has made trending on social media a priority, instead of focusing on his pastoral works.

The social media commentator disclosed how displeased he was after hearing Prophet Salifu say that he could drive in town without a licence.

Meanwhile, Prophet Mayor stated that Prophet Salifu should humble himself and remember where he comes from and how God has been good to him, claiming that the popular man of God used to cook Banku for pastors prior to him being this popular.

