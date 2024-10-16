Salifu Amoako’s Church Members Beat Journalists At Court

Congregants of Prophet Salifu Amoako have reportedly beat up Ghanaian journalists who were trying to cover his court hearing today, Wednesday, 16th October 2024.

Prophet Salifu Amoako, as well as his wife, Mouha Amoako was arrested on October 15, 2024 and put before the court on Wednesday, October 16 2024.

Information reaching the news desk of Ghpage.com has it that the church members of the popular man of God were at the court to support their pastor both physically and spiritually.

It is reported that, the church members lost their cool and attacked the journalists that were at the scene to cover and report the issue, so that if possible, they could bring it to the limelight.

Per the reports, the phones of several journalists were hit on the ground as they tried to cover the court hearing.

GHONE TV reporter, Mutala Inusah was physically abused because he was the first journalist who tried to cover the arrival of Prophet Salifu Amoako at the court today.