Salifu Amoako’s Son Did Not Use A Gun To Shoot Anyone So Stop Blaming Him- Salma Mumin

Ghanaian actress and businesswoman, Salma Mumin has taken a swipe at Ghanaians for dragging the son of Salifu Amoako.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz, Salma Mumin asked Ghanaians to stop dragging the little boy for no reason.

According to her, “Salifu Amoako’s son didn’t carry a gun to kill anyone. It was a tragic accident”.

The beautiful actress claims “Accidents can happen to anyone, regardless of age. Since it was an accident, we need to be cautious with our words. No one knows when something like this can occur”.

Replying to Ghanaians who labeled Salifu Amoako’s son as a stubborn kid, Salma said “Even if he was a stubborn child at home, I don’t believe he took the car intending to cause such a tragedy”, adding that “I know their pain won’t go away, but I pray God gives them strength through this difficult time.”