Salifu Amoako’s Son Discharged From Hospital But Can’t Be Sent To The Police Station- Here Is Why

By Mzta Churchill
Erald Amoako, the son of Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Salifu Amoako has been discharged from the hospital, Gh Page can authoritatively publish.

The news was made known to all and sundry via a communique released by the University of Ghana Medical Center Limited.

In the released communique, the University of Ghana confirmed that indeed, Erald Amoako was transferred from the Legon hospital on October 12 after his health issues escalated to a worrisome level.

It went on to add that with the help of different experts, he has been discharged on October 28, Monday.

According to the communique, Erald Amoko does not have the strength to be sent to the police station for interrogation because he is still receiving treatment even though he has been discharged.

Source:Gh Page

