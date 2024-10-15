GhPageNewsSalifu Amoako's son should endure the full weight of the law, no...
News

Salifu Amoako’s son should endure the full weight of the law, no mercy – Prophet Major

By Armani Brooklyn
Prophet Major

Famed Ghanaian evangelist and social media commentator, Prophet Major, has weighed in on the tragic accident involving Esrald Amoako, the son of prominent preacher Bishop Salifu Amoako.


The accident claimed 4 lives and has since become a national topic.

During an appearance on GhPage’s Rash Hour show, Prophet Major remarked that Esrald Amoako should face the full force of the law, despite his father’s high-profile status.

Salifu Amoako

The evangelist did not mince words as he urged for accountability, stressing that justice should not be swayed by the influential connections of Bishop Salifu Amoako.

“Esrald Amoako should be held responsible for his actions,” Prophet Major said.

He also pointed out that while Bishop Salifu Amoako may bear some responsibility for his son’s upbringing, that fact should not exempt Esrald from facing punishment for the tragic outcome of the accident.

Source:GHpage

