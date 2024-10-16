Salifu Amoako’s son won’t serve a jail term despite killling 2 in fatal East Legon accident

Ghanaian legal content creator, The Law GH, has disclosed the possible legal fate of Pastor Salifu Amoako’s son, Elrad Amoako, who was involved in a tragic accident resulting in the deaths of two individuals.

According to the lawyer, Elrad Amoako, a juvenile, is unlikely to face jail time due to the specific legal provisions that protect minors under Ghanaian law.

The lawyer, widely known for his simplified breakdown of Ghanaian legal matters on social media, explained that regardless of the severity of a juvenile’s offence, the law prohibits the imprisonment of minors.

Salifu Amoako with son and accident victims

This means that Elrad will not serve time in a traditional prison.

In his self-made video, he explained that the worst possible outcome for the teenager would be confinement in a juvenile detention centre, with strict limitations on how long he can be held there.

“For most offences, juveniles cannot be detained for more than six months. However, in cases of serious crimes such as murder, the period may extend up to three years”

Nevertheless, the lawyer expressed doubt that the case involving Elrad Amoako would fall under the murder category, implying that his detention period, if any, could be much shorter.

Concerning the recent accident involving the 16 year old child, this is what the law says.



