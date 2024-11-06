Salinko set to remarry as he flaunts his new beautiful lover

Kumawood actor Oboy Salinko has found happiness again as he moved on with a new partner after his previous marriage ended.

In a set of new trending photos, the actor was captured looking radiant and affectionate, while posing with his new love interest.

Fans and lovers of the ator who have come across the photos have applauded Salinko’s positive stride forward as they have encouraged him on this new journey.

Meanwhile, his ex-wife, Nancy, has also remarried and shared joyful photos and a heartfelt message celebrating her new marriage.

Both Salinko and Nancy seem content with their fresh starts, marking an amicable chapter in their lives.

While Salinko’s wedding date remains undisclosed, this mutual move forward by both parties shows that they are each finding happiness separately, offering inspiration to those navigating life’s unexpected turns.

