type here...
GhPageNewsSalinko set to remarry as he flaunts his new beautiful lover
News

Salinko set to remarry as he flaunts his new beautiful lover

By Armani Brooklyn
Oboy Salinko to remarry
#image_title

Kumawood actor Oboy Salinko has found happiness again as he moved on with a new partner after his previous marriage ended.

In a set of new trending photos, the actor was captured looking radiant and affectionate, while posing with his new love interest.

Fans and lovers of the ator who have come across the photos have applauded Salinko’s positive stride forward as they have encouraged him on this new journey.

READ ALSO: “I’ve chopped her more than 10 times” – Pastor confesses as husband curses

Meanwhile, his ex-wife, Nancy, has also remarried and shared joyful photos and a heartfelt message celebrating her new marriage.

Both Salinko and Nancy seem content with their fresh starts, marking an amicable chapter in their lives.

While Salinko’s wedding date remains undisclosed, this mutual move forward by both parties shows that they are each finding happiness separately, offering inspiration to those navigating life’s unexpected turns.

-- AD --
- GhPage
Salinko
- GhPage
Salinko 2
- GhPage
Salinko 3

READ ALSO: Balthazar Ebang Engonga’s beautiful wife collapses and rushed to the hospital

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Accra
few clouds
78.8 ° F
78.8 °
78.8 °
78 %
0.7mph
21 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
82 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways