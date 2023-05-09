type here...
Salinko shows off his new girlfriend after divorcing his wife? – Photos drop

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Salinko has flaunted his alleged girlfriend on social media after he confirmed divorcing his wife.

In a new video, Kumawood comedian Salinko was captured with a new woman in Techiman.

The alleged girlfriend and Salinko wore matching shirts and rode together in his car and this caused a stir on the internet.

Though we can’t confirm that the lady is Salinko’s girlfriend yet word on the street indicates they have something doing.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Meanwhile, the wife of Kumawood Actor and Politician Salinko has replied to him after the actor in an interview confirmed divorcing her.

According to Salinko, his wife divorced him on the basis that she was fed up with their union hence she wants to go her separate way.

Also Read: Oboy Salinko confirms divorcing his wife

Even his father-in-law was involved in the early stages of the divorce but his ex-wife was still not ready to continue with the marriage.

Well, the ex-wife has finally broken her silence about the divorce and has made some comments on her social media handle.

Taking to her Insta-stories, she shared some beautiful pictures with captions many believe were a shade at the popular Kumawood actor.

    Source:GHPAGE

