Salinko’s alleged new girlfriend speaks

The Lady who is alleged to be the girlfriend of Kumawood Actor Salinko has spoken after a video of herself and Salinko in a matching outfit went viral.

The lady, whose name is unknown, has been widely tagged as the new woman warming the bed of Salinko shortly after he divorced his wife.

This comes after she was seen with the actor at a public event having a seeming ‘lovers’ time together.

For the first time, the lady shared a few words about her relationship with Salinko on camera.

“I don’t know why people are saying that. We just vibe. When people see us together, they start assuming, but it’s not like that,” she said.

The lady who timidly spoke with blogger Poleeno added that she cannot say if she is single.

