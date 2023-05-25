Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Once again Sally Mann has told Nana Ama Mcbrown her mind amid mocking her in the latest interview granted.

Outspoken Ghanaian entertainment pundit, dragged Mcbrown in the mud while spitting venom on her.

Sally in the interview after she was asked about McBrown called her a hypocrite and described most of the things she does as hypocritical.

Sally was expecting McBrown to be upset about her rants about her and face her when they met but McBrown ignored it and kept her cool with her, the reason for describing the actress as hypocritical.

Sally Mann also mocked Nana Ama McBrown over childbirth claiming she could not give birth naturally.

Sally Frimpong Mann sometime ago chastised, Nana Ama Mcbrown for keeping mute about her enhanced body shape when Ghanaians raised concerns.

Speaking in an interview with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM, Sally Mann stated that she expected Mcbrown to come out and publicly confess to Ghanaians about undergoing liposuction.

She stated that the actress tried deceiving the public, making it look like she gained her sudden humongous body shape through natural means.

