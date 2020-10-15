The world of a social media user is gradually crushing as her own words have landed her in probably the biggest mess of her life

Henewaa Piesie seems to be a trouble causer as another actress and socialite Salma Mumin has added more fuel to the fire by revealing how Henewaa used to troll her.

Reacting to Selly Galley’s post, Salma commented by saying the Henewaa girl used to consistently call her a flat has any time she posted a picture until she (Salma) blocked her.

Shocked by Salma’s revelation on the now cursed lady, Actress Selly Galley vowed to make an example of her. Hence the one generational curses.

This particular netizen I’m sure will not ever in her life open her mouth to insult nor react/comment on any post on social media.

Meanwhile, Henewaa Piesie has issued an apology to Selly Galley asking for her mercy.

In her statements, she pleaded with her to find a place in her heart and forgive her.