Salma Mumin finally names the sponsor of her newly acquired Range Rover and Tesla after heavy criticisms

Actress and entrepreneur, Salma Mumin has finally reacted to the claims that her newly acquired Range Rover and Tesla were sponsored by a politician.

The allegations that the two cars which cost over $220,000 were financed by a politician followed after Salma shared a video of herself taking delivery of the vehicles.

Many of her critics took to the comments section of her video to call her out for attributing the sponsor of her sugar daddy to hard work.



Salma Mumin has finally addressed the claims and according to her, she financed the car herself.



In an interview with Doreen Avio shared by Hitz FM, Salma Mumin responded to the social media commentary about her cars, indicating that she was not concerned by the shocked reactions.

According to her, it is how life should be because the blessings that have come her way are massive and should bring shock.

“That’s how life should be…if God blesses you like this, everybody is supposed to be shocked,” she said.