Sam George calls on law enforcement authorities to deal with Lue and Rue

Hon. Sam George has called on law enforcement authorities to immediately deal with the two South African men, known as Rue and Lue for taking photos of themselves kissing beneath Ghana’s iconic Independence Arch.

In a new set of viral photos, the South African gay couple wore coordinated red-themed outfits as and took all loved-up photos at one of Ghana’s most recognisable national monuments.

Reacting to the trending issue, Sam George wrote;

I have just returned to Accra from Ho in the Volta Region where I attended the climax of our successful #GirlsInICT program.

I have seen numerous tags and posts about the abhorrent disrespect of our culture and values by two ‘useless’ individuals. The disrespect of our national symbols is despicable to say the least.

However, I am shocked to see apologists of the NPP calling on me and demanding action. What a shameless lot! We are where we are today without a strict legislation on these ills because former President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo failed and blatantly refused to sign the Family Values Bill into law after Parliament of Ghana and the Courts had cleared the Bill.

You defended the immoral stance of President Akufo-Addo then and today you want to pontificate? How dare you!

I have along with my Colleagues in Parliament, re-submitted the Family Values Bill. It has gotten Mr. Speaker’s approval and should be laid for first reading any moment soon.

The values, morals and innocence of our children MUST be protected. I would demand that President John Dramani Mahama sign the Bill when we get it passed again. My position has NOT changed but I despite hypocrites.

Law enforcement must identify the two miscreants in the viral photos and apply the full rigours of existing laws on them.

For God and Country.