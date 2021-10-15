We shall not relent, we shall prevail – Sam George on his Anti-LGBTQ Bill

- Advertisement -

In a tweet by the Ningo-Prampram MP, Hon. Sam George has been driven by the praises from Ghanaians to see to the passing of the Anti-LGBTQ Bill which criminalizes activities of Lesbian, Gay in Ghana.

According to him, the fight to get the anti-LGBTQI bill pass will be successful.

Sam George however says he is happy with the tonnes of messages of support and prayers from many Ghanaians home and abroad.

“I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for the work we are doing with #TheBill . The messages, calls and prayers are deeply appreciated. We shall not relent. We shall prevail,” he said in a tweet on Thursday, October 14.

In other news, Earlier this year, the Speaker of Parliament received a private member bill from some MPs that would expand on the current law that provides up to three years in prison for same-sex activity.

Reports have it that the new bill when passed will prohibit and criminalize advocacy, funding and act of LGBTQ+ while promoting conversion therapy programs seeking to “convert” people from homosexuality to heterosexuality.

Meanwhile, fifteen renowned legal, academic and civil society professionals have filled a memorandum challenging the anti-gay legislation submitted to Parliament.

In the memorandum, they contend that the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, which seeks to criminalize LGBTQ+ and adjacent activities, is an “impermissible invasion of the inviolability of human dignity.”

Some Christian leaders, on the other hand, have submitted a memorandum to Parliament on the Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, endorsing the bill.