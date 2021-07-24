- Advertisement -

The Member of Parliament for Ningo–Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has gone savage on Ghanaian singer Deborah Vanessa, also known as Sister Derby, and popular content creator, Kwadwo Sheldon, following their criticism against him for his stance on the new LGBT bill before parliament.

Sam George took to social media on Friday to defend the private member bill that seeks to criminalize same-sex relationships in Ghana.

He argued that “Homosexuality is NOT a human right” but rather “a sexual preference” which is not absolute and must be regulated.

Sam George wrote: “I have been overwhelmed by the massive support even here on a very ‘liberal’ platform like Twitter for our Bill on the LGBTQI+ menace. Homosexuality is NOT a human right. It is a sexual preference. Preferences are not absolute or unregulated. We SHALL pass this Bill through.”

He went further to stress that nothing would stand in the way of lawmakers to get the bill passed.

However, his stance on the matter did not sit well with some of the LGBTQ+ rights advocates like Sister Derby and Kwadwo Sheldon who descended on him for pushing what they believe is a misplaced priority.

Sister Derby, who is opposed to the bill, called the lawmaker a “shameful and backward thinker” for pushing the criminalisation of LGBTQ+ and calling advocates “perverts”.

“You are rather full of perversion. So obsessed with people’s sexual orientation. Shame on you, you backward thinker!!!,” Sister Derby wrote in one of her responses to the NDC lawmaker.

But in a swift response to the musician, Mr. Sam George took a jab, asking Sister Derby to “figure out what genre of music she can succeed at” before he will engage her in a conversation on the LGBTQ+ bill.

Content creator, Kwadwo Sheldon also got his fair share of Sam George’s response when he also criticised parliamentarians in Ghana on the matter.

See a screenshot below