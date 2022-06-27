Sam George takes on US Embassy over claim to protect LGBT right in Ghana

- Advertisement -

The US Embassy has claimed to protect the rights of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender people, etc. living in Ghana.

According to the US Embassy, they will protect and end the stigmatization people of the LGBT community in Ghana suffer daily.

In a tweet, the US Embassy urged the LGBT community in Ghana to be sure of their resolve and commitment to promote and protect their rights and freedoms in Ghana.

“The U.S. is committed to ending violence, discrimination, and stigma against LGBTQI+ persons and promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms for all.“

In a sharp response, the Ningo-Prampram MP has asked the US Embassy to focus on important issues.

According to his counter-argument, Ghana would also be concerned about ending gun violence as it pertains in the US.

Sarcastically, Sam George maintained his stance against LGBT and asked the US embassy to focus on solving the recurring gun violence in their home country other than focusing on protecting LGBT rights in Ghana.

Ghana is also committed to ending senseless gun violence anywhere and everywhere in the world. We are committed to seeing school kids go to school without their parents scared of receiving calls of a school shooting involving military-grade weapons.