Prophet Nigel Gaisie of the Prophetic Hill Chapel has revealed in an interview that NDC Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Sam Gyata George would lose in the upcoming primaries.

Sam George is a known fact is one of the key people fighting against the legalization of the act in the country which has resulted in him getting some people as enemies.

But according to the Prophet, the LGBTQ+ community would go all out to make sure that the MP doesn’t go back to parliament in 2024.

Speaking in an interview on Angel TV, he said he has seen the revelation three times and all shows Sam George won’t make it to parliament in 2024.

He said: “The Primaries that they will be going, Sam George will lose because of his fight against LGBTQI+. I’ve seen it three times and I want to tell someone to inform him about it.”

Nigel Gaisie continued that the NDC can stop all these from coming to pass by just making the Ningo Prampram MP go unopposed in the upcoming primaries.

“Sam George should be very careful, he’s a great young and very bold. How many young men are bold? I saw that he put his hand on his head crying that he has lost his seat. In the primaries, they will make sure he does not win. If I were the NDC I would have made him go unopposed,” he concluded.