- Advertisement -

The second daughter of Ghana preacher Sam Korankye Ankrah identified as Naa Dromo has received a huge amount of money from her friends during her wedding ceremony.

Some friends of the Naa Dromo decided to come together to make the wedding a memorable one by dashing her $1 million to start up her marriage life.

Naa Dromo, who is also the third of the four children Apostle Ankrah, was walked down the aisle by her father in a beautiful ceremony on Saturday, July 10. Naa got married to Dr Nana Nimoh.

It was the reception that Naa Dromo’s friends made the announcement of the one-million-dollar gift.

“We usually do apotoyewa , asanka [earthenware dish] and all of that, but we have gone international,” one of Naa’s female friends who led the presentation said. “So, we are not doing apotoyewa, woma [pestle] and things. Today, we have a cheque for Lady Deacon Naa Dromo Nimo. We present to her $1 million,” One of her friends who we believed is their leader said.

Watch the video below:

Naa Dromo’s friends were spotted grouped to one side with some holding a dummy cheque.