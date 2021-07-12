type here...
GhPageEntertainmentSam Korankye Ankrah daughter receives $1million dollars as a wedding gift
Entertainment

Sam Korankye Ankrah daughter receives $1million dollars as a wedding gift

By Qwame Benedict
Sam Korankye Ankrah daughter receives $1million dollars as a wedding gift
Naa Dromo and Nana
- Advertisement -

The second daughter of Ghana preacher Sam Korankye Ankrah identified as Naa Dromo has received a huge amount of money from her friends during her wedding ceremony.

Some friends of the Naa Dromo decided to come together to make the wedding a memorable one by dashing her $1 million to start up her marriage life.

Naa Dromo, who is also the third of the four children Apostle Ankrah, was walked down the aisle by her father in a beautiful ceremony on Saturday, July 10. Naa got married to Dr Nana Nimoh.

It was the reception that Naa Dromo’s friends made the announcement of the one-million-dollar gift.

“We usually do apotoyewa , asanka [earthenware dish] and all of that, but we have gone international,” one of Naa’s female friends who led the presentation said. “So, we are not doing apotoyewa, woma [pestle] and things. Today, we have a cheque for Lady Deacon Naa Dromo Nimo. We present to her $1 million,” One of her friends who we believed is their leader said.

Watch the video below:

Naa Dromo’s friends were spotted grouped to one side with some holding a dummy cheque.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, July 12, 2021
Accra
clear sky
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
1.6mph
0 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News