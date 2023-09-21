Sam Larry Biography; Net Worth, Wife, Children, Age and connection to Mohbad’s death

- Advertisement -

Samson Erinfolami Balogun who is popularly known as Sam Larry is a Nigerian show promoter, musician, businessman, and associate of Nigerian singer, Naira Marley. He was born on the 7th of January, 1980, in Lagos and hails from Lagos State, Nigeria.

Sam Larry’s Age

Sam Larry, a well-known personality on the popular social media platform Instagram, was born in Nigeria on January 7, 1980. He is 43 years old.

Growing up in the bustling city of Lagos, Sam Larry hails from the Yoruba ethnic group and was raised in a household practicing the Islamic faith under the guidance of his parents, referred to as Mr. and Mrs. Balogun, in the absence of their public names.

Unfortunately, no information about Sam Larry‘s siblings or educational background is available.

Career

With his work ethic, Sam Larry was able to make himself a force to reckon with in the Nigerian music industry.

He has organized numerous successful music events in Lagos state and has also helped some artists in pushing their careers.

On the 11th of December, 2020, Sam Larry made his music debut by releasing the song ‘Kini Mo Se’ featuring Dotman. He has since not released any other song. Sam Larry is also an associate of the controversial singer, Naira Marley and they have been pictured together on numerous occasions.

Sam Larry embarked on his musical journey in the early 2000s, quickly gaining a reputation for his exceptional work ethic and talent. By the early 2010s, he had expanded his influence, contributing to the success of notable Nigerian musicians like Portable, Slimcase, and T.I Blaze.

Relationship and marriage

Sam Larry has found an excellent partner in his wife, Olamide Ajike and they are blessed with two beautiful children.

Connection with Mohbad’s death

In September 2023, Sam Larry became the enemy of the people and was despised by many after the death of Nigerian rapper, Mohbad.

After Mohbad’s death, videos started making rounds online, showing the various times Sam Larry physically assaulted Mohbad and made life a living hell for the singer.

After Mohbad exited his former record label, Marlian Music, his act didn’t sit well with former record label boss, Naira Marley who then made sure to make life a living hell for the late singer.

On the account of Naira Marley, Sam Larry continued bullying Mohbad, threatening his life until the rapper eventually passed away. Netizens quickly reported Sam Larry’s Instagram page in mass until the page was taken down.