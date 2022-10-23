Ghanaian musician Samini has expressed the collective disappointment of Ghanaians in the management of the economy by the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

According to him, his soul bleeds looking at what the president promised Ghanaians and what he has been able to deliver so far.

Writing a long post on social media, Samini said he believed in Akufo-Addo’s ideology which was why he campaigned for him but with how the Cedi has been depreciating, he could only sit back and bite his fingers in disappointment.

“Dear @NAkufoAddo.I supported you to bring change and stability.”

“I believed in the vision and your concept of change! But with 2 years to go, my soul bleeds. Our investments wash away daily as the dollar openly whips our Cedi. Your people are crying.”

Samini also expressed optimism about the fact that things would surely change very soon. However, he tasked Akufo-Addo to deal with the rot in his government to alleviate the plight of Ghanaians and their businesses.

“We cannot pretend all is well. But if God has blessed Ghana with anything, we can stare difficulty right in the face and say, it will #bealright . Ghana must work again! Where is the Nana Addo who begged us for the mandate?”

“The indiscipline in high and low places of government must be checked.”

“We go keep hope alive and continue to soldier on. What’s a man without hope? We can only continue to pray for a better tomorrow. To all my high graders out there, I say it again we will #bealright!!!”

Akuffo Addo's bodyguard slaps Samini's hand off after he tried to hold the President's hand pic.twitter.com/OWWbqujjTa — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) December 6, 2020

Samini was one of the celebrities who publicly campaigned for Akufo-Addo in 2020. He also did a song to support the campaign of the NPP.