Samini can’t be trusted – Shatta Wale

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has lashed out his colleague and fellow dancehall musician Samini for endorsing current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo ahead of the 2020 elections.

Last week, Samini dropped a song titled Kpooyaka where he preached the achievement of the ruling party and called on Ghanaians to give Nana the nod for the second time.

But soon after his release, netizen brought out a video of Samini condemning celebrities who endorse political parties ahead of elections.

According to Samini in the video, celebrities endorsing political parties are ending their careers since their supporters belong to different political parties.

Shatta Wale who was bashed during the build-up to the 2016 elections for performing on NDC stage has shared his view on the endorsement by Samini.

The ‘Melissa’ hitmaker speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel Fm revealed that Samini is just confused for endorsing the New Patriotic Party led by Nana Akuffo Addo.

He said: “You told Ghanaians including your supporters that you will never endorse any political party. You condemned celebrities endorsing political parties but now Samini has endorsed NPP. He (Samini) is confused and a liar”.

According to Shatta Wale, “Supporters of Samini and Ghanaians shouldn’t trust Samini again for making a sudden U-turn on political party endorsement”.

“I will surely get time for Samini very soon because I won’t allow him to deceive Ghanaians. You told us you won’t do it but now you are happy doing it. Liar and confused Samini can never be trusted”.

Source:Ghpage

