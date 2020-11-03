- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste and High-Grade Family CEO Emmanuel Andrew Samini, better known as Samini in the music industry, has released a new song titled Kpoyaka.

The song, which was released some few hours ago by the musician, called on Ghanaians to vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and the New Patriotic Party(NPP) to continue serving the people.

In the song, Samini praised Nana Addo for his immense contribution to the country’s development since his childhood days.

He went further to show off some achievements of his government in his first year in office.

Watch the video and listen to the song below:

Check out some comments below:

wand3n_toxic: “Stop the following because of money”

mena_dedekoshie1: “Wow this song is very amazing ? ?”

Joseph Ayisi BeKind: “Samini u better desist from politics ooooo”

ladypokua: “???????”

Mantse Odee: “Don’t do this mistake…your career is on the line….”

Well, some fans and followers who are not pleased with his decision to drop an endorsement song for the party added that they understand this period is the cocoa season of the celebrities hence he should cash out.